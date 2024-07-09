Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of EPR Properties worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 104,835 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE EPR opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

