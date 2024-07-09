Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 152.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

