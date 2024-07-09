Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $298.04 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.