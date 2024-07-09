Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.15% of Uranium Royalty worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103,926 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

