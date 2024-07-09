Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,165 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 122,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

