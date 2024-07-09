Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 56,784 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,387,000 after acquiring an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,986 shares of company stock worth $7,240,292. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

