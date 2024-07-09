Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,235 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

