Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Amcor by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Amcor Trading Up 1.3 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

