Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

