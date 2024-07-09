Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,370,544 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of CleanSpark worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $808,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

