Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,328 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 241,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

RITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.