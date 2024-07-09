Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 506,679 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Snap worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

