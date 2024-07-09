Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 524,262 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 236,449 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

