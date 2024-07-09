Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,253 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,253 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,535 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 79.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 374.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

CNC opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

