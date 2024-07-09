Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 681.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,354,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.