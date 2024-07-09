Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 277,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,760,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

