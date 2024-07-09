Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

