Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

