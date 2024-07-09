Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.62% of Model N worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000.

NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

