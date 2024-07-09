Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 161.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

