Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $975.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $850.00 to $975.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.89.

Shares of MPWR opened at $851.82 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $856.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $768.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,311 shares of company stock worth $53,882,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

