Morgan Stanley Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $87.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $830.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $5,641,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

