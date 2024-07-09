Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $23.68. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7,237 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSDL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

