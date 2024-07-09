Morgan Stanley Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $176.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.08.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.