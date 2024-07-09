MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.