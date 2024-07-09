Mortice (LON:MORT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Mortice Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64.

About Mortice

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

