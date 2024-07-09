Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.95 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

