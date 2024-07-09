National Bank Financial Upgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Strong-Buy

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Lundin Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.15.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.94.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 in the last 90 days. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

