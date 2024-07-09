National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.61. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 535,506 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

