Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.56

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.56 and traded as high as $97.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $94.56, with a volume of 18,918 shares traded.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 420,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

