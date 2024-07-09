NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.38. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 213,607 shares traded.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 289,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

