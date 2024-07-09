NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.38. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 213,607 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
