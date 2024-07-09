Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Navient has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $13,546,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.