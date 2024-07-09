Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Navient

Navient Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 196,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.