Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $775.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $693.84 and last traded at $692.90. Approximately 708,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,894,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.74.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.77.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $643.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

