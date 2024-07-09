NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.32

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.85. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 161,673 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,967 shares of company stock valued at $391,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

