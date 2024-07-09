Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

