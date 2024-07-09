Newell Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,269 put options on the company. This is an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,593 put options.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 1,474,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 412,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 192.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

