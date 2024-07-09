News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $24,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in News by 321.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in News by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in News by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 917,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 173,293 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 0.8 %

NWSA stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.33.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.