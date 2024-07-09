NexGen Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NXE stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.81 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $91,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

