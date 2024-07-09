NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.