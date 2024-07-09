NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 908,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,087. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.