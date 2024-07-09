Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.82. Nidec shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 61,971 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

