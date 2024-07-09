NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NiSource by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $70,090,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

