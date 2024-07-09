NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

