Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 11,470 shares.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

