Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.