Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.07 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

NRM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92. Noram Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.65.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

