Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$2.07 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Stock Performance
NRM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92. Noram Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.65.
Noram Lithium Company Profile
