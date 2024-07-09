Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,544 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

