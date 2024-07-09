Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in US Foods by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

USFD opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

