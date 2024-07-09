Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,111 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.